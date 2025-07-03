Sea Dogs Clipped by Fisher Cats 7-5

Manchester, N.H. - The Portland Sea Dogs (3-6, 37-39) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-6, 32-46) 7-5 on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium. The Sea Dogs moved to 3-6 in the second-half, they currently sit tied fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Portland started the scoring in the top of the second inning on a solo home run by Brooks Brannon (1).

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the top of the third. Mikey Romero and James Tibbs III led off the inning with consecutive singles. In the next at-bat, Allan Castro grounded out which scored Romero from second and gave Portland a 2-0 lead.

New Hampshire tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third on a two-run home run from Charles McAdoo (7).

Portland struck again in the top of the fourth. Max Ferguson worked a leadoff walk and then advanced to third on a double by Drew Ehrhard. A batter later, Ahbram Liendo hit a sacrifice fly that brought Ferguson home to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.

The Fisher Cats took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Dasan Brown walked and then stole second base to start the inning. Following a double steal that moved both runners up a base, Ryan McCarty hit a sacrifice fly that brought home the tying run in Da. Brown from third. In the ensuing at-bat, Devonte Brown scored on a wild pitch which gave the Fisher Cats a 4-3 lead.

The Sea Dogs tied it up in the top of the fifth. Tibbs III cracked a double and then advanced to third on a single from Castro to start the inning. The next batter Zach Ehrhard hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Tibbs III to knot the game up at 4-4.

New Hampshire took the lead again in the bottom of the sixth. Da. Brown reached first base on a dropped third strike and then stole second to start the frame. One batter later, Jacob Sharp reached base on an error that allowed Da. Brown to score which gave the Fisher Cats a 5-4 lead.

Portland tied the game in the top of the seventh. Liendo drew a leadoff walk and then swiped second base. In the ensuing at-bat, Romero cracked a game-tying RBI single that made the score 5-5.

The Fisher Cats took the lead again in the bottom of the seventh. Jace Bohrofen singled and then moved to second on a wild pitch. After Jackon Hornung worked a walk, Peyton Williams ripped an RBI double to give New Hampshire a 6-5 advantage. The next batter Cade Doughty hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Hornung from third and increased the Fisher Cats lead to 7-5.

RHP Grayson Thurman (1-1, 5.06 ERA) received the win tossing 0.2 innings of hitless and scoreless ball while tallying two strikeouts. RHP Jorge Juan (0-1, 6.30 ERA) was tagged with the loss, hurling 1.0 inning of two-run ball (both earned) while giving up two hits and walking one batter and posted a strikeout. RHP Rafael Sanchez (S,1) received the save tossing 2.0 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits along with two strikeouts..

The Sea Dogs will host the next three games against the Fisher Cats starting tomorrow July 4 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:20 PM. RHP Tanner Houck (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes an MLB rehab assignment start for Portland. New Hampshire's starter has yet to be announced.







