RHP Jonah Tong Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for June

July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Thursday that RHP Jonah Tong was named the Eastern League (EL) Pitcher of the Month for June. Tong is the first player in Binghamton franchise history to win an EL monthly award in back-to-back months, after also being named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for May.

Tong, 22, ranks as the Mets' No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 59 overall prospect in its Top 100 rankings. He leads all of Minor League Baseball this season with 115 strikeouts and average against (.137). In five starts in June, Tong was 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA, allowing only three earned runs on 11 hits and nine walks, with a league-leading 43 strikeouts. He led the league in average against (.113), WHIP (0.69), hits allowed per nine innings (3.41) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.39) in June. Tong allowed only two extra-base hits (a double and triple) the entire month.

Tong started the month with 11 strikeouts over five no-hit innings on June 4 vs. Somerset. On June 21 at Harrisburg, Tong threw a career-high 7.2 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits (neither of which left the infield) and one walk with 11 strikeouts.

On May 10, Tong threw 6.2 perfect frames vs. Reading, in which he struck out a career-high 13 batters, as part of the first perfect game in franchise history. It was also the first perfect game in full-season affiliated baseball since 2017.

Earlier this week, Tong was selected along with Rumble Ponies OF Carson Benge to participate in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

In 14 starts this season, Tong is 6-3 with a 1.73 ERA over 73 innings. He also is second in MiLB in K% (40.5%) and K/9 (14.18).

The Markham, Ontario, Canada native was selected by the Mets in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Georgia.

Tong was previously named EL Pitcher of the Week twice during the month of May and has received the weekly award three times during his Double-A career. This is the seventh EL award received by a member of the Rumble Ponies this season.

Tong is scheduled to pitch on the 4th of July as the Rumble Ponies return home to begin a nine-game homestand heading into the All-Star break.

