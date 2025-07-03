Senators Fall in 11 Innings 4-2 in Altoona
July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators came up short in extra innings on Wednesday night, falling 4-2 to Altoona in 11 innings at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Carlos De La Cruz gave Harrisburg an early lead with a solo homer in the second inning and added a double later in the game. Phillip Glasser's RBI double in the fifth put the Senators back in front, but Altoona tied it in the sixth. Glasser's double extended his hit streak to 14 games.
Both bullpens held firm until the 11th, when Nick Cimillo delivered a walk-off two-run homer for the Curve off Chance Huff.
Harrisburg stranded 10 runners and went just 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position in the loss.
