Baysox Take Down Flying Squirrels on Independence Day Eve

July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final of 5-4 on Thursday night from The Diamond.

After Richmond (3-6, 24-52) jumped out to a 1-0 first inning lead, Chesapeake (3-6, 34-42) scored two in the second inning against Richmond starter Joe Whitman. After Adam Retzbach reached first on a wild pitch dropped third strike and Anthony Servideo doubled him to third, Jalen Vasquez drove home Retzbach with a sacrifice fly to center before Alfredo Velasquez singled home Servideo to give the Baysox a 2-1 lead.

Chesapeake starter Levi Wells pitched four innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and one walk with two strikeouts in a no decision. The 23-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.86 on the season.

Richmond's Adrián Sugastey drove home his second run of the game in the sixth with a double to right off Carter Rustad to tie the score at two. The 24-year-old Rustad pitched two innings and struck out one in his Double-A debut after earning promotion from High-A Aberdeen on Wednesday.

In the top of the eighth, after Richmond's Michael Stryffler (L, 1-2) walked a pair, Retzbach crushed his seventh homer of the season with a three-run go-ahead shot to put Chesapeake ahead 5-2. The 24-year-old has now matched his home run season total from last year in 22 less games.

Daniel Lloyd (W, 5-2) earned the win after 1.1 innings of scoreless relief and Nate Webb (S, 1) recorded a five out save, despite allowing two runs against the first three batters faced in the eighth.

Chesapeake begins a three-game Independence Day Weekend homestand against Richmond tomorrow night. RHP Blake Money is scheduled to start for the Baysox against LHP John Michael Bertrand for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Prince George's Stadium.

