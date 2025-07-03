Nic Kent Homers in Goats Loss

Hartford, CT - Nic Kent had two hits including a home run, but the Hartford Yard Goats lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 6-2 in front of 6,941 fans on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. Kent hit a solo blast into the visitor's bullpen in the fifth inning, making it his second homer in two games. The infielder is 4-for-6 with two homers and four RBIs in the series against Binghamton so far. Jared Thomas had a multi-hit game, notching his first career hit for the Yard Goats in the first inning. Juan Guerrero made the most of his time on the base path, scoring on a wild pitch in the second inning after he singled.

The Rumble Ponies jumped out to an early lead in the first inning when Ryan Clifford hit a three-run home run off Yard Goats starter McCade Brown, scoring Jett Williams and Jesse Winker, surging the Binghamton lead to 3-0.

Winker, who is on a major league rehab assignment, hit an RBI single in the second to score Wyatt Young and extend the Rumble Ponies lead to 4-0.

Juan Guerrero singled in the following half inning for the Yard Goats, and eventually capitalized on two wild pitches off Rumble Ponies starter Jordan Geber, cutting the Hartford deficit to 4-1.

Kevin Parada boosted the Rumble Ponies lead to 5-1 on a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

William Lugo scored Clifford on a single in the fifth inning to make the Binghamton lead 6-1.

Nic Kent went deep on a solo homer to left field in the fifth inning into the visitors bullpen, trimming the Yard Goats deficit to 6-2.

The Yard Goats head up to Binghamton, NY to play against the New York Mets affiliate the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow night at 7:05. RHP Jack Mahoney gets the start against RHP Jonah Tong who will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on NewsTalk 1080 WTIC and MiLB.TV.







