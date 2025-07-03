Cimillo Hits Walk-Off Bomb in Front of 9,165 at PNG Field

CURVE, Pa. - Playing in front of the 3rd -largest crowd in franchise history, 9,165 fans, Nick Cimillo hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th to send the Curve to a 4-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona's bullpen tossed six scoreless innings and allowed just three hits and one walk to hold the game at 2-2 after five innings. Tyler Samaniego, Wilkin Ramos and Brandon Bidois combined on the brilliant bullpen effort, picking up six strikeouts.

Jase Bowen picked up two hits and scored the team's first run when Mitch Jebb drove him in in the third inning. Kervin Pichardo had a game-tying single in the bottom of the sixth inning to draw the game even at two.

Harrisburg's bullpen kept the Curve off the board in the eighth and ninth, and the Curve stranded the bases loaded in the tenth inning before Cimillo stepped to the plate in the 11th and smashed a 1-1 offering from Chance Huff onto the hillside in left field. Cimillo's sixth homer of the season traveled an estimated 413 feet.

Alessandro Ercolani tossed five innings of two-run ball as the starter for the Curve. Ercolani has completed five innings in three straight outings and has a 3.00 ERA (9 ER in 27.0 IP) in his last six outings.

The Curve continue their series with Harrisburg on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field in Harrisburg. RHP Antwone Kelly takes the ball for the Curve with RHP Hyun-il Choi slated to start for the Senators.

