Felix Reyes Named Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month for June

July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that Reading Fightin Phils infielder/outfielder Felix Reyes was named the Minor League Hitter of the Month for June.

Reyes turned in an impressive June, where he slashed .324/.360/.620 (.980 OPS) over 18 games. The 24-year old added 14 runs, five doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine RBI. He also struck out just nine times over 75 total plate appearances. Reyes was ranked amongst the Eastern Leagues in the following categories for June: 5th AVG (.351), T-3rd HR (4), T-1st RBI (19), 10th OBP (.403), 4th SLG (.632), 5th OPS (1.035) and T-9th TB (36).

The right-handed bat posted a streak of four-straight multi-hit games from June 8-13, which is tied for the longest streak by a R-Phils player this season. A highlights of his month was when Reyes scored three runs on June 11 vs New Hampshire and June 21 against Hartford, tying a career high. Amongst Phillies full-season minor leaguers, Reyes held the following rankings for June: 3rd AVG (.324), T-1st HR (4), 1st SLG (.620), 1st OPS (.980), T-5th hits (23), 2nd 3B (2), 1st XBH (11), 1st total bases (44) and tied for fifth in runs (14). Amongst all full-season minor leaguers in the Phillies organization, Reyes is tied for fifth in home runs (8), T-4th 3B (2) and T-6th XBH (22).

Reyes is the second Fightin Phils to receive Phillies Minor League Hitter/Pitcher of the Month honors in 2025, as current Lehigh Valley IronPig Keaton Anthony was named the Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month of May prior to his promotion to Lehigh Valley (AAA).

In total this season, Reyes is slashing .306/.333/.556 (.889 OPS) over 45 games this season. He's added 26 runs, 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 RBI. Reyes has struck out just 28 times in 171 total plate appearances (16%). He began the season on the Development List and was activated on Apr. 15.

Reyes appeared in 85 games with Jersey Shore (A+) in 2024; and split the 2023 season between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore. His second full pro season in 2022 was between the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater. Reyes began his pro career in 2021, also splitting time between the FCL-Phillies and Clearwater. Reyes was signed by the Phillies as an International Free Agent Feb. 22, 2020, out of the Dominican Republic, at 18-years old.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 18, through Sunday July 27. July 18-20 will feature a matchup against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Friday night will showcase fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University, Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Berks Technical Institute. It will also feature an appearance by Swoggle, with VIP tickets available. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring Emergency Responders; and its also a tribute to Margaritaville, with the R-Phils wearing special Margaritaville Jerseys. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 kids get an Alec Bohm R-Phils Jersey T-Shirt, thanks to Rotary House Print Works.

