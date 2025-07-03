Red Sox' Houck and Dobbins Set to Rehab with Portland this Weekend Versus New Hampshire

Portland, Maine - Boston Red Sox right-handed pitchers Tanner Houck and Hunter Dobbins will begin injury rehabilitation assignments for the Portland Sea Dogs this weekend, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats from Delta Dental Park. Houck is expected to make an appearance in Friday's 6:20 P.M. game. Dobbins is expected to pitch in Saturday's 6:00 P.M. contest.

Houck has been on the 15-day injured list since May 14, with a right flexor pronator strain, retroactive to May 13. In nine starts with the Red Sox this season, Houck is 0-3 while posting 32 strikeouts in 43.2 innings of work.

The 29-year-old has already made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Worcester, hurling 6.1 innings while registering five strikeouts.

Houck put up impressive numbers in the first half of the 2024 season. He made 18 starts while posting a 2.68 ERA over a career-high 111 innings while striking out 106 batters. Those numbers were impressive enough for Houck to join teammates Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. At the end of the 2024 season, he finished with a 9-10 record in 30 starts, boasting a 3.12 ERA while totaling 154 strikeouts in 178.2 innings of work.

A St. Louis, Mo. native, Houck was originally selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2017 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox out of University of Missouri (Columbia, Mo.).

Houck hasn't pitched in Double-A Portland since 2019 when he posted an 8-6 record over 17 appearances, 15 starts. Over 82.2 innings of work, Houck racked up 80 strikeouts before being promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Dobbins has been on the 15-day injured list since June 22, with a right elbow strain, retroactive to June 21. In 12 appearances, 10 starts with the Red Sox this season, Dobbins is 4-1 and boasts a 4.10 ERA while racking up 43 strikeouts in 59.1 innings of work. His last MLB appearance came back on June 20 at Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander posted 4.0 innings.

The right-hander's best start this season came back on June 14 against the New York Yankees when he tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and tallying five strikeouts in the Red Sox's 4-3 win. His last MLB appearance came back on June 20 on the road against the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander posted 4.0 innings of work before being removed.

A Bryan, Texas native, Dobbins was originally selected in the eighth round (226th overall) of the 2021 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox out of Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas).

Dobbins was a mainstay in the Sea Dogs starting rotation during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In those two seasons combined, he made 34 appearances, 33 starts, boasting a 3.62 ERA over 176.2 innings and racked up 176 strikeouts.

Houck and Dobbins are fourth and fifth Red Sox to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with Portland. Right-hander Brayan Bello (April 16-22), right-hander Liam Hendricks (April 16-19), Right-hander Lucas Giolito (April 15-25), also rehabbed with Portland in 2025. In 2024, the Sea Dogs had seven overall injury rehab assignments.

