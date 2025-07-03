Binghamton Wins First-Half of Split Series with Hartford

July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-3, 50-25) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 6-2, in seven innings on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. The game started after a 2-hour and 18-minute rain delay, which forced the game to be a seven-inning contest.

Binghamton won the three-game series, 2-1, and the series will flip with three games at Mirabito Stadium starting on Friday.

New York Mets outfielder/designated hitter Jesse Winker played in his second game with Binghamton on his rehab assignment and went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, two walks, and a run scored. Winker took four plate appearances as the designated hitter for the second-straight game.

Binghamton made a statement in the first inning against right-hander McCade Brown (2-1). First baseman Ryan Clifford (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB) crushed a three-run home run to the top of the second deck in right field, which put Binghamton up 3-0. Center fielder Jett Williams (0-for-3, R, BB) led off with a walk and Winker followed with a walk and both eventually scored on Clifford's 14th home run of the season.

In the second inning, second baseman Wyatt Young (0-for-2, R, BB, K, SB) drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. Later in the frame, Winker drove in Young with an RBI single to right field that put Binghamton ahead 4-0.

Hartford (6-3, 42-36) scored in the second inning against right-hander Jordan Geber. Right fielder Juan Guerrero singled and later scored on a wild pitch that cut Binghamton's lead to 4-1.

Geber tied a season high with 3.0 innings pitched and he allowed just one run on four hits in the start for the Rumble Ponies.

Binghamton added another run in the third inning. Left fielder Carson Benge led off the frame with a single and later scored on catcher Kevin Parada's sacrifice fly that made it 5-1. Benge extended his hit streak to six games, and he has reached base in each of his first eight games at the Double-A level.

In the fifth inning, Clifford led off with a walk and later scored on shortstop William Lugo's RBI single that put the Ponies ahead 6-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, second baseman Nic Kent hit a solo home run for Hartford off right-hander Joshua Cornielly (2-1), which cut Binghamton's lead to 6-2. Cornielly earned the win and allowed just one run and one hit over 2.0 innings with two strikeouts in relief.

Right-hander Cameron Foster pitched the final two innings for Binghamton. Foster recorded three strikeouts and allowed just two hits over 2.0 scoreless innings. Foster has not allowed in any of his last 11 appearances with Double-A Binghamton (13.2 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 19 K).

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game split series against the Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Friday with the first of three games at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Winker went 2-for-6 with a home run, four runs batted in, two runs scored, and two walks across the first two games of his rehab assignment with Binghamton...Clifford recorded his 10th multi-RBI game and tied a season high with two runs scored...Third baseman Jacob Reimer drew two walks and extended his on-base streak to three games...Young extended his on-base streak to four games.







