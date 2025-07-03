Yard Goats Host Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony at Dunkin' Park

July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services hosted the third ever Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony at Dunkin' Park today prior to the Yard Goats game with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Twenty-five Connecticut residents took their oath to become United States citizens in a ceremony which took place inside the YG Club. United States Senator Richard Blumenthal was part of the ceremony and United States Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson administered the Oath of Allegiance.

The 25 citizenship candidates come from the following 15 countries: Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Honduras, India, Italy, Jamaica, Peru, Poland, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

"We are honored to once again be part of such a patriotic and moving Naturalization Ceremony today at Dunkin' Park," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "Baseball is America's National Pastime and what better way to welcome in new U.S. Citizens than at a Yard Goats home game in Hartford. Having the opportunity to host this event as we celebrate America's birthday with the Yard Goats today is particularly special for our team."

The Hartford Yard Goats conclude their homestand tonight (6:10 PM) against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday, July 18th to host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Tickets for all home games are on sale online (yardgoatsbaseball.com) or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.







