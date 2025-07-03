Jones Tallies Four-Hit Game in Third of July Loss to Reading

July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Brendan Jones of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Reading Fightin Phils in game three of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, PA on Thursday by a score of 2-1.

Somerset pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts. The Patriots are 4-11 in one-run games this season.

LHP Brock Selvidge (4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fifth start with Somerset this season.

Selvidge has struck out at least three batters in each of his five Double-A starts this season.

RHP Danny Watson (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) struck out four of the six batters he faced and tied the team lead with his 24th appearance of the season.

Watson tied his season high four strikeouts for the third time this season and first time since 5/2 @RIC.

CF Brendan Jones (4-for-4, RBI, 2B, SB) led the team with four hits including an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Jones collected his first four-hit game at Double-A and tied his career-high for hits in a game (5/7/25 @WIL with High-A Hudson Valley). Jones became the third Patriot this season to collect a four-hit game (T. Hardman - 4/29 @RIC, S. Jones - 6/20 @NH). Jones ranks second among Yankee minor leaguers with 26 stolen bases. Jones also ranks seventh with 39 RBI.

