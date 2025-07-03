Squirrels Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Baysox

July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Flying Squirrels lost to the Chesapeake Baysox, 5-4, on Thursday night in front of a sellout crowd of 9,810 at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (24-52, 3-6 second half) dropped two-of-three in the home series against the Baysox (34-42, 3-6).

With the score tied, 2-2, in the top of the eighth inning, Michael Stryffeler (Loss, 1-2) issued back-to-back one-out walks. Adam Retzbach followed with a three-run homer to give the Baysox a 5-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Turner Hill hit a one-out triple and scored on a groundout by Adrian Sugastey.

Sabin Ceballos followed with a solo homer, his second of the season, against Baysox reliever Nate Webb (Save, 1) to cut the score to 5-4.

Webb threw a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

Diego Velasquez led off the bottom of first inning with a double and later scored on a two-out single by Sugastey to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead against Baysox starter Levi Wells.

The Baysox took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning. Adam Retzback struck out swinging but reached on a wild pitch. After a double by Anthony Servideo, Jalen Vazquez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Alfredo Velasquez reached on an infield single with two outs to a second run.

Wells and Baysox reliever Carter Rustad combined to retire 12 straight Flying Squirrels batters from the second through the sixth innings before a one-out walk by Hill. Sugastey followed with an RBI double to tie the score, 2-2.

Daniel Lloyd (Win, 5-2) entered in the seventh for the Baysox and retired all four batters he faced.

Richmond starter Joe Whitman struck out seven and allowed two runs in his five innings. Helcris Olivarez threw a scoreless sixth inning. Evan Gates struck out two in 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels head to Bowie to face the Baysox for a three-game series this weekend, starting on Friday night. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (2-7, 3.69) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Blake Money (1-1, 7.36). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

On Friday night, the Flying Squirrels are hosting Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest at The Diamond. The Independence Day celebration will feature fireworks, live music, food and drink special and more. Tickets are on sale at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

The Flying Squirrels next homestand begins Friday, July 18 against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.







