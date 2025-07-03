Reading Claims Independence from Somerset as Pitching Provides Thursday Night Fireworks

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-4, 30-46) defeated the Somerset Patriots (4-5, 39-39) 2-1 on Thursday. Reading starter Chuck King (W, 4-3) masterfully worked through 5.1 innings as Aidan Miller reached three times and Jose Rodriguez notched two hits, moving back over .500 in the second half.

King worked around a single and a double to work a scoreless top half of the first inning, catching a pop-up in front of the mound to retire the side. The Fightin Phils then instantly took over the game.

The Phillies' No. 2 prospect Miller reached on an infield single and then promptly stole second base. Rodriguez then slapped a single up the middle past Somerset pitcher Brock Selvidge (L, 1-3) to score Miller and garner a 1-0 lead.

Selvidge, the Yankees' No. 8 prospect and top left-handed pitcher, fell into early trouble as the Fightin Phils tallied three first-inning hits. Though, he induced a 5-4-3 double play and struck out Paul McIntosh to allow only one run in the frame.

Reading's two losses in the doubleheader on Wednesday featured 17 total runs allowed and 16 hits. The Patriots recorded a four-run inning in both affairs, mashing through the Fightin Phils' pitching staff. King turned the page and cruised along through the second and third innings with just one hit allowed.

Top Somerset batters Roc Riggio and Rafael Flores, who combined for six hits across the doubleheader, still found success Thursday. Riggio led off the contest with a single and Flores doubled early on. But King retired both in their second at-bats and allowed minimal damage until the top of the fourth.

Garrett Martin singled up the middle and advanced to second on a fielder's choice. Brendan Jones then scored Martin on a sinking single to right field, knotting the game at 1-1. Reading nearly grabbed the lead right back, with two runners in scoring position and two outs, but Dylan Campbell lined out to center field to thwart the threat.

With Selvidge's pitch count growing in the fifth inning, the Fightin Phils loaded the bases on two hits and a walk, bringing Hendry Mendez to the dish. Mendez tapped a ball over the mound behind the second base bag. Rodriguez beat second baseman Roc Riggio to the base and all runners were safe, reclaiming the lead in the process. Selvidge's night was done.

Luckily for the southpaw and Somerset, Danny Watson pitched flawlessly in relief. He struck out the next two batters to escape with Reading leading by only one run, leaving three runners on base.

King scampered out for the sixth inning and after recording one out and walking another, he exited for Andrew Walling. King's line in the end was one of the best of his professional career: 5.1 innings and one earned run on five hits allowed. Walling secured the stellar start by retiring the next two batters on three pitches.

Walling initially didn't have the same luck in the top of the seventh. He allowed a leadoff double to Jones and the Patriots' center fielder advanced to third on a 6-3 forceout. Walling, however, trusted his defense and third baseman Erick Brito nabbed Jones at home to keep the game tied. Walling then struck out the next batter to preserve Reading's lead.

Tommy McCollum entered for the eighth inning and worked through the top of the order with ease, blowing by Yankees' top prospect George Lombard Jr. McCollum came back out in the ninth and sealed the deal to capture the one-run win.

