Erie Falls to Ducks in Third Straight

July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (4-5, 49-29 overall) fell 7-3 to Akron (7-2, 50-27) on Thursday.

UPMC Park had a season-high in attendance with a sellout crown of 6,797.

Akron struck for an early run when Cooper Ingle led of the first inning with a double against Austin Bergner and scored on Angel Genao's RBI single.

Ingle opened the third inning with a solo homer against Bergner, making it 2-0 Akron.

Bergner departed after 5.2 frames with a runner on base. RJ Petit took over and surrendered a two-out, RBI single to Jake Fox to make it 3-0.

In Bergner's 5.2 innings, he was charged with three runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

In the seventh, Ingle blasted his second homer of the game to make it 4-0. He had four extra-base hits in the game, later adding a double. Later in the frame, Jorge Burgos ripped a two-run homer against Petit, making it 6-0.

Carlos Mendoza began the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer against Tyler Thornton, making it 6-1. After Thornton walked the next two more hitters, he was replaced by Adam Tulloch. Tulloch allowed an RBI single to Thayron Liranzo, making it 6-2.

Erie loaded the bases against Tulloch in the eighth with one out. Eliezer Alfonzo hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Jake Holton to make it 6-3.

Fox added a run on an RBI double in the top of the ninth, making it 7-3.

Steven Pérez (1-0) earned the win over Bergner (5-4). Erie has lost three consecutive games for the first time in 2025.

The SeaWolves and RubberDucks shift to Canal Park in Akron for three more games over the weekend. Kenny Serwa takes on Dylan DeLucia on 7:05 p.m. on Friday.

