Erie Falls to Ducks in Third Straight
July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (4-5, 49-29 overall) fell 7-3 to Akron (7-2, 50-27) on Thursday.
UPMC Park had a season-high in attendance with a sellout crown of 6,797.
Akron struck for an early run when Cooper Ingle led of the first inning with a double against Austin Bergner and scored on Angel Genao's RBI single.
Ingle opened the third inning with a solo homer against Bergner, making it 2-0 Akron.
Bergner departed after 5.2 frames with a runner on base. RJ Petit took over and surrendered a two-out, RBI single to Jake Fox to make it 3-0.
In Bergner's 5.2 innings, he was charged with three runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
In the seventh, Ingle blasted his second homer of the game to make it 4-0. He had four extra-base hits in the game, later adding a double. Later in the frame, Jorge Burgos ripped a two-run homer against Petit, making it 6-0.
Carlos Mendoza began the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer against Tyler Thornton, making it 6-1. After Thornton walked the next two more hitters, he was replaced by Adam Tulloch. Tulloch allowed an RBI single to Thayron Liranzo, making it 6-2.
Erie loaded the bases against Tulloch in the eighth with one out. Eliezer Alfonzo hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Jake Holton to make it 6-3.
Fox added a run on an RBI double in the top of the ninth, making it 7-3.
Steven Pérez (1-0) earned the win over Bergner (5-4). Erie has lost three consecutive games for the first time in 2025.
The SeaWolves and RubberDucks shift to Canal Park in Akron for three more games over the weekend. Kenny Serwa takes on Dylan DeLucia on 7:05 p.m. on Friday.
Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2025
- Cimillo Hits Walk-Off Bomb in Front of 9,165 at PNG Field - Altoona Curve
- Nic Kent Homers in Goats Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Ingle's Four Hits Pace Akron to 7-3 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Binghamton Wins First-Half of Split Series with Hartford - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Baysox - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Erie Falls to Ducks in Third Straight - Erie SeaWolves
- Senators Fall in 11 Innings 4-2 in Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- Late Fireworks Caps Homestand with Cats 7-5 Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Jones Tallies Four-Hit Game in Third of July Loss to Reading - Somerset Patriots
- Reading Claims Independence from Somerset as Pitching Provides Thursday Night Fireworks - Reading Fightin Phils
- Baysox Take Down Flying Squirrels on Independence Day Eve - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs Clipped by Fisher Cats 7-5 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Host Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony at Dunkin' Park - Hartford Yard Goats
- Felix Reyes Named Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month for June - Reading Fightin Phils
- July 3, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Watson, Rogers Meet for Series Rubber Match - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Red Sox' Houck and Dobbins Set to Rehab with Portland this Weekend Versus New Hampshire - Portland Sea Dogs
- RHP Jonah Tong Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for June - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.