Phillies Prospects Dante Nori and Aroon Escobar Promoted to Double-A Reading

Published on September 8, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Monday that prospects Dante Nori and Aroon Escobar were promoted to the Reading Fightin Phils from the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Nori, 20, joins the Fightin Phils after playing 120 total games between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore (A+). He began the season with Clearwater and appeared in 109 games before being promoted to Jersey Shore on August 26. With the BlueClaws, Nori slashed .262/.363/.381 (.744 OPS), along with 63 runs, 16 doubles, 11 triples, four home runs, 43 RBI and 37 stolen bases. After being promoted to Jersey Shore, Nori appeared in 11 games and hit .279 and stole 13 bases. At the time of his promotion to Jersey Shore, Nori held the following Florida State League ranks: 4th AVG (.262), 3rd OBP (.363), 6th SLG (.381), 4th OPS (.744), 1st hits (111), 2nd triples (11), T-4th BB (66), T-6th XBH (31), 3rd total bases (161), 3rd runs (43), and T-5th stolen bases (37). Amongst all Phillies Minor Leaguers, Nori is ranked second in hits, first in triples, first in walks and second in stolen bases. Nori made his professional debut with Clearwater in 2024, hitting .240 over 14 games with the Threshers. The Phillies drafted Nori in the first round (27th overall) of the 2024 draft out of Northville High School in Northville, Michigan. He was born in Toronto.

Escobar, 20, also split the season between Clearwater and Jersey Shore. Between the two stops, Escobar slashed .274/.366/.420 (.786 OPS) over 115 games. He added 80 runs, 13 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 61 RBI and 24 stolen bases. The Phillies promoted Escobar to Jersey Shore on July 8 and at the time of his promotion, he held the following Florida State League ranks: 4th AVG (.285), T-1st HR (11), T-6th RBI (42), 8th OBP (.377), 3rd SLG (.452), 5th OPS (.829), T-1st hits (77), 2nd total bases (122), and 1st in runs (52). Over his time with Jersey Shore, Escobar was 5th in average (.256), 10th OBP (.348), T-6th hits (43), T-2nd 3B (3) and T-5th runs (28). Amongst all Phillies Minor Leaguers, he is 4th in batting average, fourth in total home runs, fifth in RBI, fifth in OPS, third in hits and third in both total bases and runs scored. Escobar burst onto the scene in 2024, when he hit .338 over 14 games with the FCL-Phillies (ROK). He spent 2023 with DSL-Phillies White (ROK) and began his pro career in '22 with DSL-Phillies Red (ROK). Escobar signed with the Phillies as an international free agent in 2022 out of Venezuela at 17-years old.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 11 a.m. against the Somerset Patriots. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 10:45 a.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils are home through Sunday for the final series of the regular season against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Tuesday is the 22nd Annual Morning Game, with the first 2,000 adults getting a Reading Flapjacks Hat, thanks to Reading Hospital. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Cup, presented by Kutztown University and LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University. Thursday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Friday night features fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. Saturday night is a MEGA Blast fireworks show, sponsored by Penske and the Fightin Phils will play as the "Reading Prost" in an Oktoberfest Celebration. The season and series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.