Pen Doesn't Hold as Altoona Downs Senators

May 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Altoona Curve 9-4 Thursday night in Altoona. After the Senators took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Altoona scored the next five runs with two in the first, two in the third and one in the fifth. The Senators drew closer, scoring a run in the seventh but they left runners at second and third. Altoona then broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Curve have taken two of the first three games of the series.

THE BIG PLAY

Kervin Piccardo hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give Altoona a 2-1 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Max Romero, Jr had a single and a double and drove in a run. Nick Schnell tripled, singled, and scored twice. Yohandy Morales had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. The Senators went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

TOP OF THE HILL

It was a bullpen game for the Senators as six different relievers pitched in the game. Gomez started and went three innings and took the loss.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Altoona Curve play game four of their six-game series Friday at 6:00 p.m. at PNG Field in Altoona. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:56 p.m.







