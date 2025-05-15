Pen Doesn't Hold as Altoona Downs Senators
May 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Altoona Curve 9-4 Thursday night in Altoona. After the Senators took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Altoona scored the next five runs with two in the first, two in the third and one in the fifth. The Senators drew closer, scoring a run in the seventh but they left runners at second and third. Altoona then broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Curve have taken two of the first three games of the series.
THE BIG PLAY
Kervin Piccardo hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give Altoona a 2-1 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Max Romero, Jr had a single and a double and drove in a run. Nick Schnell tripled, singled, and scored twice. Yohandy Morales had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. The Senators went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
TOP OF THE HILL
It was a bullpen game for the Senators as six different relievers pitched in the game. Gomez started and went three innings and took the loss.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and the Altoona Curve play game four of their six-game series Friday at 6:00 p.m. at PNG Field in Altoona. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:56 p.m.
Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2025
- Mace, RubberDucks Roll Through Baysox, 9-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Baysox Lose Fifth in a Row on Thursday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Yard Goats Fall to Ponies - Hartford Yard Goats
- Reading Rallies for Third Straight Win in Walk off Fashion - Reading Fightin Phils
- Smith Helps Ponies Sprint to Victory in Hartford - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Erie Sneaks out Doubleheader Split with Game Two Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Doubleheader Split Highlighted by Second Game Shutout over Portland Thursday - Somerset Patriots
- Pichardo, Jebb Lead 9-4 Win over Harrisburg - Altoona Curve
- Pitching Shines, Eldridge Homers in Doubleheader Split - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Sea Dogs Split Twin Bill with Patriots in Somerset - Portland Sea Dogs
- Pen Doesn't Hold as Altoona Downs Senators - Harrisburg Senators
- May 15, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Returning to Peoples Natural Gas Field - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.