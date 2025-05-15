Sea Dogs Split Twin Bill with Patriots in Somerset

May 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (19-13) split the doubleheader, winning game one 4-2, then falling in game two 3-0 to the Somerset Patriots (15-20) on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark. The Sea Dogs are tied for the top spot in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with the Hartford Yard Goats.

Game One

Somerset started the scoring in the bottom of the second with a solo home run off the bat of Alexander Vargas (1) to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Sea Dogs offense went to work, as they took the lead. A leadoff single from Allan Castro coupled with a walk to Blaze Jordan put Castro in scoring position. The next batter Tyler Miller, cracked an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. After a walk to Mark Kolozsvary loaded the bases, Ahbram Liendo lined a two-run single that scored Jordan and Miller to make the score 3-1. In the next at-bat, Max Ferguson singled home Kolozsvary and brought the Sea Dogs lead to 4-1.

The Patriots scored their final run courtesy of a solo home run by Tyler Hardman in the bottom of the fourth inning.

RHP Blake Wehunt (1-3, 3.71 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out five. RHP Cam Schlittler (2-4, 2.87 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.2 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking three and striking out eight. RHP Reidis Sena earned his first save of the year tossing 2.0 shutout innings while walking one and striking out five-in-a-row.

Game Two

Somerset struck first in the bottom of the fourth. George Lombard Jr. walked and then moved to second after Rafael Flores was plunked. The next batter Garrett Martin ripped an RBI single that brought Lombard Jr. into score, which gave the Patriots a 1-0 advantage.

The Patriots added on to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. A leadoff double from Jared Wegner and then a batter later, Max Burt cracked an RBI single that pushed the lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Somerset tacked on one more run courtesy of a solo home run from Dylan Jasso (6) which made the score 3-0.

RHP Harrison Cohen (1-2, 3.65 ERA) was awarded the win with 1.1 perfect innings while striking out two. RHP Yordanny Monegro (1-1, 2.53 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out seven. He did not allow a baserunner until the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will meet again tomorrow, May 16th at 6:35pm at TD Bank Ballpark. RHP Trent Sellers (1-1, 3.21 ERA) will start for Somerset while Portland is TBA.







