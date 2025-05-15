Doubleheader Split Highlighted by Second Game Shutout over Portland Thursday

The Somerset Patriots split the Portland Sea Dogs in their doubleheader at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Thursday. Somerset lost the first game 4-2 and won the second game 3-0. The Patriots are now 3-1 in doubleheader games this season.

RHP Cam Schlittler (4.2 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 8 K) made his seventh start and eighth appearance of the season in game one and did not factor into the decision.

Schlittler has punched out at least seven batters in four of his eight appearances this season. At the conclusion of the game, Schlittler ranks second in the Eastern League in K (44), and third in IP (37.2)

RHP Scott Effross (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) appeared in his second game with Somerset and third of his MLB rehab assignment in game one. Effross threw 11 pitches, seven of which were strikes.

RHP Brendan Beck (4.2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 6 K) made his sixth start of the season in game two and did not factor into the win. At the end of the game, Beck ranks third in the Eastern League in ERA (1.91), fourth in WHIP (0.85), and fifth in AVG (.176).

RHP Harrison Cohen (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) collected his first win of the season in his team-leading 13th appearance out of the bullpen in game two.

RHP Jordany Ventura (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) picked up his first win as a member of the Yankees organization in his ninth outing of the season in game two. Ventura has thrown scoreless outings in five of his last six appearances.

3B Alexander Vargas (1-for-3, RBI, R, HR, K) crushed his first home run of the season in game one. Vargas hit his first homer since 8/21/24 @POR.

LF Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, RBI, R, HR, 2 K) blasted his third home run of the year in game one.

2B/3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-5, RBI, R, HR, HBP, K) blasted his sixth home run of the season in game two. Jasso has hits in six of his last seven games over which he is 8-for-26 with 3 XBH, 3 RBI, 1 HR. Jasso has collected an RBI in four of the last five games.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, R, 3 BB, K, SB) got on-base in both games for a total of four times and scored the game-winning run in game two. Coming out of the game, Lombard Jr. has drawn 30 walks this season compared to 27 strikeouts. His 30 walks lead all Yankees minor leaguers. In the first game, Lombard Jr. stole his 14th base of the season and third at the Double-A level. His 14 steals rank second among Yankee minor leaguers. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with a .469 on-base percentage and ranks third with 26 runs scored.

2B Max Burt (1-2, RBI, K) extended his Eastern League-leading hit streak to 10 games with an RBI single in game two. During this hit streak, Burt is 13-for-34 (.371/.410/.457) with 7 RBI, 6 R, and 3 BB. Burt has hits in 12 of his last 13 games of which he is 16-for-45 (.356/.400/.467) with 8 R, 8 RBI, and 4 BB. Eleven of those games are with Double-A Somerset, while two of them are with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

