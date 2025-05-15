Erie Sneaks out Doubleheader Split with Game Two Win
May 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (23-13) and Richmond (11-25) split a doubleheader on Thursday. Richmond won the opener 3-1 and Erie took the second game 3-2.
In game one, Richmond struck for a quick run against Carlos Peña when Diego Velasquez began the first with a double and scored on Bryce Eldridge's single.
In the second, Justin Wishkoski walked with two out and went to third on Zach Morgan's single. Morgan and Wishkoski then pulled off a double steal, as Wishkoski scored when Morgan broke to second.
Adrian Sugastey's solo home run in the fourth extended Richmond's lead to 3-0.
Thayron Liranzo homered for the second straight game when he blasted a solo shot against Richmond starter Joe Whitman in the sixth, making it 3-1.
Whitman (2-4) turned in a complete game for Richmind, tossing all seven innings. Peña (0-2) took the loss for Erie.
In game two, the SeaWolves got off to a quick start against Richmond starter Seth Lonsway. Singles by Max Anderson and Jake Holton and a hit-by-pitch to Eduardo Valencia loaded the bases with one out before Justice Bigbie's two-run single, making it 2-0.
Ben Malgeri cracked his first home run of the season in the third, making it 3-0.
Richmond scored against Garrett Burhenn in the third on a sacrifice fly by Velasquez, making it 3-1.
Eldridge drove a solo homer in the fourth, cutting Erie's lead to 3-2.
Burhenn turned in five solid innings for Erie, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
Drew Sommers took over for Erie in the sixth and allowed a leadoff double to Eldridge, who then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Sommers then struck out Cal Mitchell, got Jairo Pomares to weakly ground out, and struck out Wishkoski to strand the runner.
Yosber Sanchez worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh to earn his second save, coaxing a game-ending double play grounder from Aeverson Arteaga. Burhenn (4-0) beat Lonsway (2-2).
The series continues on Friday with Joseph Montalvo facing John Michael Bertrand at 6:35 p.m.
