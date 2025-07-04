Serwa's Knuckler Dazzles in Shutout Win
July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (5-5, 50-29 overall) won via shutout for the 13th time this season as they beat Akron (7-3, 50-28) 2-0 on July Fourth.
Erie got an early run in the first against Dylan DeLucia when Chris Meyers hit a sacrifice fly to score Carlos Mendoza, who began the game with a walk. Erie led 1-0.
Kenny Serwa protected that lead for Erie. He tossed six scoreless frames, allowing two hits and three walks. Serwa struck out two hitters.
In the seventh, the SeaWolves extended their lead when Jim Jarvis knocked a two-out, RBI single against Magnus Ellerts to make it 2-0.
Erie got perfect relief. Tyler Mattison worked a perfect seventh. Richard Guasch did not allow a baserunner in his two innings to close the door. Erie pitching retired the final 13 Akron hitters.
Serwa (4-2) earned the win over DeLucia (3-2). Guasch picked up his third save.
The SeaWolves and RubberDucks continue the series at Canal Park on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Troy Watson faces Trent Denholm.
Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2025
- Gabrielson's Game-Winning Sparkler Starts Fourth of July Celebration in Extra-Innings Win over Reading - Somerset Patriots
- Miller and Campbell Homer as Fightins Are Walked off by Somerset - Reading Fightin Phils
- Charlie Condon Puts on Fireworks Show with 4 RBI in Goats Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Akron Falls to Erie 2-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Baysox Fall on Fourth of July to Flying Squirrels - Chesapeake Baysox
- Serwa's Knuckler Dazzles in Shutout Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Tong Records 10 K's, Binghamton Falls to Hartford - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels Hold Chesapeake in Check for Fourth-Of-July Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Alfonzo's Two Hits Lead Curve to Sixth Straight Win - Altoona Curve
- Williams Homers in Ninth as Cats Fall in Portland, 7-1 - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Senators Fall to Curve in 5-1 Loss at FNB Field - Harrisburg Senators
- Houck Fires Five Scoreless Innings in 7-1 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rojas, Houck Set for Fourth of July Duel - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- July 4, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Red Sox' Yoshida Set to Rehab with Portland this Weekend Versus New Hampshire - Portland Sea Dogs
- Mets RHP Kodai Senga to Make Rehab Start Saturday for Double-A Binghamton - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.