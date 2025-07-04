Serwa's Knuckler Dazzles in Shutout Win

July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (5-5, 50-29 overall) won via shutout for the 13th time this season as they beat Akron (7-3, 50-28) 2-0 on July Fourth.

Erie got an early run in the first against Dylan DeLucia when Chris Meyers hit a sacrifice fly to score Carlos Mendoza, who began the game with a walk. Erie led 1-0.

Kenny Serwa protected that lead for Erie. He tossed six scoreless frames, allowing two hits and three walks. Serwa struck out two hitters.

In the seventh, the SeaWolves extended their lead when Jim Jarvis knocked a two-out, RBI single against Magnus Ellerts to make it 2-0.

Erie got perfect relief. Tyler Mattison worked a perfect seventh. Richard Guasch did not allow a baserunner in his two innings to close the door. Erie pitching retired the final 13 Akron hitters.

Serwa (4-2) earned the win over DeLucia (3-2). Guasch picked up his third save.

The SeaWolves and RubberDucks continue the series at Canal Park on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Troy Watson faces Trent Denholm.

