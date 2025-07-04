Baysox Fall on Fourth of July to Flying Squirrels

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final score of 6-1 on Fourth of July Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Orioles' No. 11 prospect Creed Willems plated the first run of the game in the first inning with an RBI single to center. Willems now leads the team with 31 RBI this season.

Baysox starter Blake Money (L, 1-2) started for the second time this season for Chesapeake (3-7, 34-43). The 23-year-old tossed 5.2 innings, allowed four runs and struck out seven. Money has now struck out seven or more batters in each of his last two starts.

Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (W, 3-7) started for the Flying Squirrels and went 5.2 innings, allowed just one run and struck out four to collect the win.

Richmond (4-6, 25-52) tied the game in the third when Carter Howell, who reached base five times, plated one with an RBI double. In the fifth, Turner Hill and Adrián Sugastey drove in two more, making the score 4-1. The Flying Squirrels added two more in the seventh when Sabin Ceballos homered to left.

Riley Cooper, who was promoted from High-A Aberdeen yesterday, made his Double-A debut out of the bullpen and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings.

Alfredo Velásquez tallied two more hits on the night. The 20-year-old is batting .417 over his last five games with multi-hit performances in four of those contests.

Chesapeake and Richmond continue their series tomorrow night at Prince George's Stadium. Chesapeake's Trace Bright (1-5, 5.62) will get the start against Manuel Mercedes (3-9, 7.91) for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m from Prince George's Stadium.

