Gabrielson's Game-Winning Sparkler Starts Fourth of July Celebration in Extra-Innings Win over Reading

July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Cole Gabrielson of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin Phils in game four of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Friday by a score of 4-3.

The Patriots picked up their third walk-off victory of the season and their second in the last two series. Somerset improved to 4-1 in extra-inning games. The Patriots improved to 4-1 in Fourth of July games since becoming the Yankees' Double-A affiliate in 2021. With the win, Somerset picked up its first victory while trailing after the eighth inning, improving to 1-35 this season.

RHP Trent Sellers (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K) threw a season-high 98 pitches in his team-leading 14th start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Sebastian Keane (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K) pitched in the sixth and seventh innings to make his Double-A debut and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Kelly Austin (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in the 10th inning to pick up the second win in his 24th outing of the season, tying him for the team lead.

LF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-5, RBI, K) ripped an RBI single to the right side of the infield in the 10th inning.

RF Jared Wegner (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, K) blasted his second home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh inning.

Wegner collected his first home run since game one of a doubleheader 4/12 vs. REA.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-3, RBI, 2B, SF, BB) tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

With the double, Flores ties the Eastern League lead with 37 extra-base hits (M. Anderson - ERI, 37). Flores ranks second in the EL with 153 TB, 88 H, 53 RBI and a .507 SLG, tied for second with 14 HR, fifth in OPS (.857), sixth in AVG (.291) and eighth in R (44).

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-3, R, 2 BB) worked two walks and scored the first run of the game in the first inning.

Lombard Jr. leads all Yankees minor leaguers with 58 R, is tied for the Yankee minor league lead with 57 BB and ranks fifth in OPS (.389).

