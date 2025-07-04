Squirrels Hold Chesapeake in Check for Fourth-Of-July Win

July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled away from the Chesapeake Baysox for a 6-1 win on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (25-52-1, 4-6) played their first Independence Day road game in franchise history, taking the first in a three-game series against the Baysox (34-43, 3-7).

Chesapeake took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (Win, 3-7). Enrique Bradfield Jr. reached with a one-out walk, moved to second on a groundout, stole third and scored on a single by Creed Willems.

Bertrand finished his outing with one run allowed on four hits over 5.2 innings.

In the third, Aeverson Arteaga singled with one out and scored on a two-out, two-strike double by Carter Howell off the wall in center to tie the score, 1-1.

Turner Hill tripled to lead off the top of the fourth inning against Baysox starter Blake Money (Loss, 1-2). Two batters later, Jairo Pomares singled to left, scoring Hill to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

After Bertrand retired the first two batters in the bottom of the fourth, a single and two walks loaded the bases. Bertrand struck out Alfredo Velasquez to escape the jam.

In the top of the fifth, the Flying Squirrels worked two walks and a single to load the bases with one out. Hill brought home Diego Velasquez with a sacrifice fly and Adrian Sugastey hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-1.

With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Sabin Ceballos launched a two-run homer, his second in the last two games and third on the season, to push the Flying Squirrels' lead to 6-1.

Dylan Hecht relieved Bertrand in the sixth and worked 1.1 scoreless innings. Marques Johnson and Tyler Myrick covered the final two frames.

The series continues on Saturday night. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (3-9, 7.91) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Trace Bright (1-5, 5.62). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

The series continues on Saturday night. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (3-9, 7.91) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Trace Bright (1-5, 5.62). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.







