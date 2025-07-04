Tong Records 10 K's, Binghamton Falls to Hartford

July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-4, 51-26) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 4-1, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium, despite another strong performance from right-hander Jonah Tong.

Tong (6-4) settled in and dazzled, after allowing two runs in the first inning. Tong finished with 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks.

Tong finished his outing with five-straight strikeouts and leads Minor League Baseball with 125 strikeouts across 78.2 innings over 15 starts. The 22-year-old recorded 10+ strikeouts for the fifth time this season.

Hartford (7-3, 43-36) scored two runs against Tong in the first inning. Third baseman Charlie Condon hit a two-run double, after Tong issued two walks earlier in the frame.

With Binghamton trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Ponies cut the deficit in half and made it 2-1 against right-hander Jack Mahoney (2-4). With runners on second and third base and one out, left fielder D'Andre Smith hit an RBI infield single that scored third baseman Nick Lorusso.

Right-hander Brian Metoyer came in out of the bullpen for Binghamton to relieve Tong and was dominant. Metoyer retired all four batters he faced with a pair of strikeouts. Tong and Metoyer combined to retire 10-straight batters from the final out of the fourth through the seventh inning.

In the eighth inning, right-hander Carlos Guzman entered the game for Binghamton. Condon hit another two-run double for Hartford that extended Binghamton's deficit to 4-1. Condon went 2-for-4 with four runs batted in and two doubles.

Hartford left-hander Welinton Herrera recorded his fifth save with a perfect ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game split series against the Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Saturday with the second of three games at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Metoyer has not allowed a run over his first three appearances with Binghamton this season...Center fielder Jett Williams (2-for-4, K) recorded his 16th multi-hit game...Right fielder Carson Benge (0-for-4, 2 K) snapped his eight-game on-base streak and six-game hit streak...Designated hitter Ryan Clifford (1-for-3, 2B, BB) extended his on-base streak to five games...Lorusso (1-for-4, R, K) extended his on-base streak to four games...Second baseman Wyatt Young (0-for-1, 2 BB, K) extended his on-base streak to five games.







