Senators Fall to Curve in 5-1 Loss at FNB Field

July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Senators couldn't solve Altoona starter Antwone Kelly and dropped a 5-1 decision to the Curve Friday night at FNB Field in front of 7,584 fans.

Omar Alfonzo opened the scoring for Altoona in the second inning with a solo home run to right-center, and Kervin Pichardo added a two-run blast in the fourth to give the Curve a 3-0 lead. The visitors tacked on two more runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Alfonzo and a sharp single from Duce Gourson, pushing the advantage to 5-0.

Harrisburg's best chance came in the fifth inning, when they loaded the bases after a pair of Altoona errors and a walk. But a double play off the bat of Johnathon Thomas ended the threat. The Senators finally broke through in the ninth when Cayden Wallace singled home Carlos De La Cruz.

Seaver King and Wallace each had two hits to pace Harrisburg's offense.







