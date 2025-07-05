Senators Ride Early Surge, Strong Pitching to 4-1 Win over Altoona

July 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







A four-run second inning was all the Harrisburg Senators needed on Friday night, as they topped the Altoona Curve 4-1 at FNB Field behind timely hitting and a stellar performance from the bullpen.

Maxwell Romero Jr. sparked the Senators' big inning with a two-run double, and Viandel Pena added an RBI triple to give Harrisburg a cushion they wouldn't relinquish. Paul Witt (1-for-2) chipped in with a double and scored a run, while Romero, Jr. had three hits and Joe Naranjo added two hits to pace the eight-hit attack.

On the mound, the Senators' bullpen was dominant after starter Travis Sykora exited following the first inning. Dustin Saenz (4-6) earned the win with three shutout frames, and Daison Acosta notched his second save by retiring all six batters he faced, including three strikeouts.

Altoona's lone run came on a solo homer by Omar Alfonzo in the seventh, but it wasn't enough to erase the early deficit.







