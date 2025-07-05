Riggio Rocks Somerset to Second Straight Walk-Off Win over Reading Saturday

Somerset Patriots celebrate Roc Riggio's game-winner

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin Phils in game five of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Saturday by a score of 4-3.

The Patriots picked up their second walk-off victory in as many days and the fourth walk-off victory of the season. Somerset tied a season-high with two outfield assists (6/22 @NH).

Somerset won its second straight game when trailing after the eighth inning, improving to 2-35 in such games this season. With the win, Somerset earned its fifth series win of the season. The Patriots improved to 1-1 in series in the second half and 5-6-3 this season.

LHP Ben Shields (4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K) made his second start of the season with Somerset and did not factor into the decision.

In two starts since returning from the injured list, Shields has thrown 8.0 IP over which he has allowed 9 H, 2 R, 3 BB and recorded 13 K.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) earned his team-best seventh win in his team-leading 25th appearance of the season.

Since 5/11 @AKR, Diaz thrown 20.1 IP over which he has allowed 6 H, 1 R, 8 BB and recorded 19 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.44 ERA, a 0.69 WHIP and a .094 BAA. Diaz's 0.44 ERA since 5/11 is the second-best mark in the Eastern League among pitchers with 20+ IP (A. Magno - ERI, 0.38 ERA).

2B Roc Riggio (4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R) paced the team with a career-high four hits, including a two-run walk-off single in the ninth inning.

Since Riggio debuted in Double-A on 6/3, Riggio leads the EL with 8 HR and 16 XBH. Riggio is tied for the EL lead with 61 TB. Riggio also ranks second in RBI (23), tied for third in R (20), SLG (.592), seventh in OPS (.931) and tied for eighth in H (29).

1B Dylan Jasso (0-3, RBI, SF) collected an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Jasso is tied for second in 3B (5), ranks third in the EL in TB (126), tied for fifth in H (72), sixth in RBI (43), tied for sixth in HR (11), ninth in R (43), SLG (.462) and 10th in OPS (.803).

CF Brendan Jones (0-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB) walked twice, stole second base in the fourth and was one of the two runs scored on Riggio's walk-off single.

Jones is second among Yankees minor leaguers with 27 SB. Jones is also tied for fifth with 45 R (E. Urena - TAM).

3B Max Burt (1-for-4, RBI, 2 K) drove in a run with an RBI single in the ninth inning.

