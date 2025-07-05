Akron Rally Falls Short in 8-4 Loss to Erie

Kahlil Watson homered as part of a two-hit night, but the Erie SeaWolves outslug the Akron RubberDucks 8-4 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

The SeaWolves broke the scoreless ball game with a big fourth. Thayron Liranzo opened the scoring with a solo home run Three other Erie batters picked up RBI base hits in the frame as the SeaWolves batted around and took a 5-0 lead.

Mound Presence

Trenton Denholm was cruising before the fourth inning. The right-hander had allowed just one hit and struck out three over the first three innings. After Erie struck for five in the fourth, Denholm settled back in and fired two scoreless innings to finish his night at six innings pitched allowing five runs while striking out five. Jake Miller allowed two runs over two innings. Zane Morehouse allowed an unearned run in the ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks answered Erie's fourth with runs of their own in the bottom half. Watson doubled down the line with one out before scoring on Jorge Burgos' single to make it 5-1 Erie. After a Joe Lampe single moved Burgos to third, Cameron Barstad grounded out to short to score Burgos and make it 5-2 SeaWolves. Akron got another run closer in the sixth when Watson opened the inning with a solo home run to right to make it 5-3 Erie. Akron added a run in the ninth as Alex Mooney doubled to open the inning before coming home two batters later on Michael Turconi's groundout to make it 8-4 Erie, but that is as close as Akron would get.

Notebook

Jorge Burgos extended his on-base streak to 14 games and now has 60 RBI this season, which leads the Eastern League...Watson's home run was his seventh of the season, which is third most on the RubberDucks...Game Time: 2:44...Attendance: 5,013.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday, July 6 at 1:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







