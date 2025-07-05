Somerset Spoils Cabrera's Stellar Outing with Walk off Win

July 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Bridgewater, NJ) - Three runs from the Somerset Patriots (6-5; 41-39) led them to a 4-3 walk-off win over the Reading Fightin Phils (5-6; 30-48) on Saturday night from TD Bank Ballpark. With the win, the Patriots clinch the series victory this week over Reading.

Garrett Martin led off the bottom of the ninth inning, down 3-1, with a single off Tommy McCollum (L, 0-2). Brendan Jones followed with a walk and Omar Martinez flew out to center. McCollum then walked Cam Eden to load the bases with one out. Max Burt singled to left field to score Martin and make it 3-2. Leadoff hitter Roc Riggio singled to center to score two runs and give the Patriots their second-straight walk-off victory over Reading.

The Fightin Phils wasted no time scoring in the top half of the first inning. Aidan Miller led off the game with an infield single and stole his 31st base of the season. He then moved to third on a wild pitch from Somerset starter Ben Shields and scored on a sac fly from Jose Rodriguez to make it 1-0.

Somerset matched Reading with a run of its own in the home half of the first frame. Roc Riggio led off with a double off Jean Cabrera (W, 4-4) and later scored on a sac fly from Dylan Jasso to even the score at one.

Cabrera settled in from there and turned in another spectacular outing. The righty picked up his third-straight win, allowing one run on four hits, with six strikeouts. Cabrera exited after the sixth inning with the game still gridlocked at one.

The R-Phils grabbed the lead with a run in the seventh and one more in the eighth. Mason Vinyard and Hayden Merda combined to issue four walks in the frame. Miller drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Felix Reyes to make it 2-1. In the eighth frame, Hendry Mendez walked and scored on an RBI triple from Felix Reyes, making 3-1.

Jaydenn Estenista dazzled in his Double-A debut, striking out three over two perfect frames in the seventh and eighth. McCollum entered for the ninth and surrendered three runs to give Somerset the walk-off win. Indigo Diaz (W, 7-1) picked up the win for the Patriots.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. TBA will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Trystan Vrieling for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 12:50 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

