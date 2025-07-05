Baysox Fall Short on Saturday Night against Richmond

July 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped game five of the series to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final score of 3-2 on Saturday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Richmond (5-6, 26-52) scored twice in the second inning to open the scoring. Jairo Pomares singled off of first base to drive in the first run, and Diego Velasquez drew a bases loaded walk to score the second.

Chesapeake (3-8, 34-44) answered in the bottom of the second when Doug Hodo doubled and Jalen Vasquez drove him home with an RBI triple.

Flying Squirrels' starter Manuel Mercedes (W, 4-9) threw 5.2 innings and struck out eight, matching his career-high to earn the win.

Trace Bright (L, 1-6) started for Chesapeake and went 2.2 innings, striking out four and allowing just one earned run.

Ryan Long entered in the fourth inning in relief and tossed six innings of one-run ball while striking out six. He has a 2.12 ERA over his last three outings spanning 17 innings pitched.

The Flying Squirrels added one more in the sixth when Adrián Sugastey hit a solo homer off Long.

Creed Willems went 2-for-3 and reached base four times in just his fifth game in the leadoff spot this year.

In the eighth, Max Wagner walked and Anthony Servideo singled. Hodo sent a broken bat base hit into center, bringing the Baysox within one. Hodo went 2-for-3 with a walk to snap a 0-for-20 skid.

Chesapeake had the tying run at first base in the ninth but Sugastey threw out Luis Valdez attempting to steal second base and Evan Gates (S, 4) struck out Reed Trimble to end the game.

Chesapeake and Richmond conclude their series tomorrow afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Chesapeake's Nestor German (2-3, 3.79) will get the start against Richmond's Jack Choate (1-5, 4.20). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.