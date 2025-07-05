Liranzo's Birthday Bash Leads Erie over Akron

July 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (6-5, 51-29 overall) used a five-run frame to beat Akron (7-4, 50-29) 8-4 on Saturday.

Thayron Liranzo, celebrating his 22nd birthday, opened the fourth inning with a solo home run against Trenton Denholm to give Erie a 1-0 lead. Max Anderson followed with a single and Jake Holton then hit a double. Justice Bigbie scored both with a two-run double, making it 3-0. Roberto Campos then drove an RBI triple, making it 4-0. Eliezer Alfonzo made it 5-0 with an RBI single.

Kahlil Watson hit a one-out double against Troy Watson in the bottom of the fourth. Jorge Burgos followed with an RBI single, making it 5-1. After Joe Lampe's single sent Burgos to third, Cameron Barstad scored Burgos with a groundout.

Watson threw five strong innings for Erie, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out five batters.

Kahlil Watson's solo homer in the sixth against Ryan Boyer cut Erie's lead to 5-3.

In the seventh, Trei Cruz, also celebrating his birthday, walked and stole a base. He scored on Anderson's RBI single to make it 6-3.

Alfonzo had his second RBI single in the eighth, making it 7-3.

Cruz led off the ninth with a walk and added another stolen base. He scored on a passed ball to make it 8-3.

Alex Mooney opened the bottom of the ninth with a double against Andrew Magno. He scored on Michael Turconi's groundout, making it 8-4.

Watson (3-1) picked up the win over Denholm (8-4).

The SeaWolves and RubberDucks conclude the series at Canal Park on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. with Carlos Peña pitching for Erie.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.