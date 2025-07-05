Red Snappers Foiled 4-2 by Fisher Cats

Portland, Maine - The Maine Red Snappers (4-7, 38-40) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-7, 33-47) 4-2 on Saturday night at Delta Dental Park in front of 6,868 fans, the 11th sellout crowd of the season. The Red Snappers moved to 4-7 in the second half, and currently sit tied for third place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

RHP Hunter Dobbins (0-0, 1.80 ERA) tossed 5.0 innings allowing two hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk. Outfielder Masataka Yoshida went one-for-four with an RBI single in his rehab assignment.

New Hampshire started the scoring in the top of the second. Charles McAdoo ripped a leadoff double. After a ground ball moved McAdoo to third, Cade Doughty hit an RBI single that gave the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead.

Maine knotted the game up in the bottom of the third. Ahbram Liendo ripped a leadoff single and then stole second. A batter later Masataka Yoshida cranked an RBI single that scored Liendo and tied the game at 1-1.

The Red Snappers took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Liendo singled and then swiped second to start the frame. After Mikey Romero drew a walk, Yoshida hit an RBI single which gave Maine a 2-1 advantage.

The Fisher Cats tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth on a solo home run from Devonte Brown (8).

New Hampshire took a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth on two solo home runs hit by McAdoo (8) and Doughty (2) that sealed the game.

RHP Pat Gallagher (1-0, 1.29 ERA) received the win, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings of two-hit ball with one strikeout. RHP David Sandlin (4-4, 3.84 ERA) was tagged with the loss, hurling 4.0 innings of three-run ball (all earned) while surrendering five hits, one walk, and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs will conclude their abbreviated homestand against the Fisher Cats tomorrow July 6 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 1:00 PM. LHP Connelly Early (5-1, 1.94 ERA) is scheduled to start for Portland. RHP Trey Yeasavage (1-1, 5.79 ERA) gets the ball for New Hampshire.







