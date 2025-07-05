Alfonzo Homers Again in 4-1 Defeat

July 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Omar Alfonzo slugged a solo homer in the seventh, however, the Curve fell 4-1 on Saturday night at FNB Field. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Altoona.

Altoona's bats were held to just one hit and three walks in the first six innings of the game before Alfonzo blasted his second Double-A homer off righty Thomas Schultz in the seventh. The Curve could only manage three hits and three walks on Saturday night.

Harrisburg scored four times off Wilber Dotel in the second inning. Three straight hits to start the innings scored the first two runs of the night and after Johnathon Thomas reached a sacrifice bunt with a throwing error by Altoona's catcher, Viandel Pena tripled home another run to make it 4-0.

Dotel tossed three innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Cy Nielson and Beau Burrows kept the Curve afloat with a pair of scoreless innings in relief each, combining for three strikeouts. Burrows remains unscored upon in 14.1 innings with Altoona. Valentin Linarez added a scoreless inning in the eighth inning to hold the line.

Duce Gourson was the lone Curve batter to reach base safely twice in the game, singling in the second and earning a walk and a stolen base in the seventh.

The Curve wrap up their series with Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field in Harrisburg. LHP Blake Townsend takes the ball for the Curve with Harrisburg's starter to be announced.

