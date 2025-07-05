July 5, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

RHP Tanner Houck (1-0, 0.00 ERA) tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out four in an MLB Rehab Assignment start. Outfielder Masataka Yoshida went one-for-four with a run in his rehab assignment. Sea Dogs LHP Payton Tolle was stellar in relief, tossing 4.0 innings of one-run ball while tallying eight strikeouts. Infielder Mikey Romero went two-for-five with four RBI and a home run, his eighth of the year. The Sea Dogs used a four-run bottom of the fifth to jump ahead of the Fisher Cats and never looked back taking the game 7-1.

SEA DOGS LOVE AN EARLY JUMP Portland is scoring the majority of their runs in the first inning this season. They have scored 44 first-inning runs while they have scored the least in the ninth inning (20). The Sea Dogs are holding opponents to just 26 runs in the first inning.

YOSHIDA COMES TO PORTLAND Masataka Yoshida has been on the 10-day injured list since March 27, with a right shoulder labral repair, retroactive to March 24, was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 22. He has yet to make an appearance for Boston this season. He has made one rehab start in Portland so far and is currently 1-4 with a run scored. The utility outfielder made two rehab starts in Triple-A Worcester earlier this week. Yoshida went 1-5 with a run scored and a walk in those two games with Worcester. The 31-year-old put together a solid 2024 campaign slashing .280/.349/.415 while launching 10 home runs and tallying 21 doubles and 56 RBI in 421 plate appearances. Yoshida is currently 1-4 with a run scored in one game with Portland so far.

"DOES IT HAVE HITS IN IT?" - MIKEY ROMERO Sea Dogs middle infielder Mikey Romero has been red-hot from the dish, currently riding a seven game hitting streak (June 27-present) with five of those games being mulit-hit performances. In his last five games, Romero is hitting .423 (11-for-26) with two doubles, one home run, and four RBI. The former first round pick (24th overall) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB draft makes choices in his life based upon if it has hits in it. A walk-up song, a certain outfit, what he eats or listens to pregame, he will change parts of his lifestyle based upon his performance at the plate. As for right now... if it isn't broken, don't fix it.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 5, 2005 - Jon Lester fanned 12 batters over seven scoreless innings, leading the Sea Dogs to a 5-0 victory at Trenton.

ON THE MOUND RHP Hunter Dobbins is slated to make an MLB Rehab Assignment start on the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. Dobbins has been on the 15-day injured list since June 22, with a right elbow strain, retroactive to June 21. In 12 appearances, 10 starts with the Red Sox this season, Dobbins is 4-1 and boasts a 4.10 ERA while racking up 43 strikeouts in 59.1 innings of work. His last MLB appearance came back on June 20 at Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander posted 4.0 innings.







