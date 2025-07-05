Senga Makes Rehab Start, Binghamton Beats Hartford in Come-From-Behind Walk-Off Win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-4, 52-26) came-from-behind to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats, 5-4, in walk-off fashion on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. The three-game series is tied 1-1.

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga (right hamstring strain) made a rehab start for Binghamton. Senga recorded four strikeouts over 3.2 innings and allowed six hits, four runs, three earned runs, one home run, and two walks. Senga threw 68 pitches and 44 strikes in his first rehab start.

Binghamton trailed 4-0, before scoring five-unanswered runs to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. Binghamton recorded its seventh walk-off win of the season.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Binghamton got on the board against right-hander Blake Adams. First baseman Ryan Clifford (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB, K) crushed a leadoff home run to right field, which marked his 15th home run of the season and his second over the last three games. Third baseman Jacob Reimer (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, K) went back-to-back with Clifford and hit a solo home run to left field that cut Binghamton's deficit to 4-2. It marked Reimer's second Double-A home run.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, left fielder D'Andre Smith (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R) hit a leadoff home run off left-hander Evan Shawver and cut Binghamton's deficit to 4-3. It marked Smith's fourth home run of the season and Binghamton's third home run of the game. Catcher Kevin Parada followed with a double and got to third base on shortstop William Lugo's groundout. Parada then scored on second baseman Jett Williams' game-tying sacrifice fly that made it 4-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Smith hit a leadoff single and stole second base with Parada at the plate, which marked his eighth stole base at the Double-A level. Parada moved Smith over to third base with a sacrifice bunt and Smith eventually scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

Right-hander Eduardo Herrera pitched in relief of Senga and made his first Double-A appearance of the season and the third of his career. Herrera recorded three strikeouts over 2.1 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. Right-hander Hunter Parsons spun two scoreless frames with two strikeouts and allowed a hit and a walk. Right-hander Anthony Nunez (1-0) earned his first Double-A win with two strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning. Nunez has not allowed a run over his last eight appearances.

Hartford (7-4, 43-37) got out to a 4-0 lead against Senga. Right-fielder Juan Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning, which was unearned against Senga. The Yard Goats put up three runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by left fielder Zach Kokoska's solo homer, second baseman Nic Kent's RBI single, and third baseman Kyle Karros' RBI hit.

Postgame Notes: Clifford extended his hit streak to three games and on-base streak to six games...Smith recorded his 11th multi-hit game...Williams (0-for-2, RBI, BB, K)...Right fielder Carson Benge (1-for-4) hit a single in the first inning.







