Harrisburg Senators Game Notes

July 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (36-43 & 2-8) vs Altoona Curve (39-39 & 9-1)

Game #80 - 2nd Half Game #11

Saturday, July 5, 6:00 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Travis Sykora vs RH Wilber Dotel

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Altoona Curve play game five of their six-game split series tonight at FNB Field. The teams play Tuesday through Thursday in Altoona and then continue the series in Harrisburg for games Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The teams met for a six-game series in May with Altoona taking four of six. They meet once more in August at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

LAST GAME RECAP: The Senators couldn't solve Altoona starter Antwone Kelly and dropped a 5-1 decision to the Curve Friday night at FNB Field in front of 7,584 fans. Omar Alfonzo opened the scoring for Altoona in the second inning with a solo home run to right-center, and Kervin Pichardo added a two-run blast in the fourth to give the Curve a 3-0 lead. The visitors tacked on two more runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Alfonzo and a sharp single from Duce Gourson, pushing the advantage to 5-0. Harrisburg's best chance came in the fifth inning, when they loaded the bases after a pair of Altoona errors and a walk. But a double play off the bat of Johnathon Thomas ended the threat. The Senators finally broke through in the ninth when Cayden Wallace singled home Carlos De La Cruz. Seaver King and Wallace each had two hits to pace Harrisburg's offense.

ALUMNI REPORT: Lucas Giolito went 7.2 innings for the Red Sox allowing a run on four hits and striking out seven in Boston's 11-2 win over the Nationals.

FILIBUSTERS: Since allowing four runs to NH on 4/18, Garrett Davila is 6-1 with a 1.19 ERA in his 24 games (22.2 IP 24 Ks/7 BBs) - Junior Santos is 3-1 with 3 saves and a 0.47 ERA in his past 15 outings (19.0 IP) (17 Ks/10 BBs) - Erick Mejia has a 1.06 ERA in his past 14 appearances (17.0 IP). He has a BAA of .175. - Kevin Made (last 23 games) is hitting .324 with a HR and 14 RBIs - Murphy Stehly (last 31 games) is hitting .349 with four HRs, 17 RBIs and 24 runs scored with a .435 OBP & .983 OPS. He's hit safely in 24 of the 31 games. - Phillip Glasser had his 15-game hitting streak snapped last night. He batted .365 with two HRs and 11 RBIs during the streak.

DEBUTS: Six former (and current) Senators have made their debuts this season for the Nationals. They are Andry Lara, Brady House, Brad Lord, Cole Henry, Robert Hassell III, and Daylen Lile. All six have been on the Senators roster within the past two years. Lara became the 317th former Senator to make his debut after playing for the Sens. House, Lord, Henry and Lile are currently with the Nats.

SECOND HALF SCHEDULE: The Senators remaining opponents and games are: Akron (12h), Altoona (8h), Erie (6h/6a), Richmond (3a), Binghamton (6a), Portland (6h), Hartford (6a), Chesapeake (6a).

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #1 RHP Travis Sykora, #2 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #4 Seaver King ; #10 INF Cayden Wallace; #14 RHP Tyler Stuart, #16 RHP Andry Lara and #25 INF Kevin Made.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 28 active players. The roster has 14 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, three acquired via trade, eight players signed as free agents and three MiLB rule 5 picks.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After these three games at home with Altoona, the Senators longest homestand of the season continues Tuesday against Erie. After the six-game series with Erie concludes, the Eastern League takes a four-day break. After the break, the Sens are in Richmond for three then host the Akron RubberDucks.

TODAY IN SENATORS' HISTORY - 1997: Right-handers Mike Thurman and Jason McCommon combine to shut down Binghamton 7-2 before a crowd of 5,156 on City Island. Bob Henley accounts for much of the offense with three hits and three RBIs.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.