Squirrels Hold off Baysox for 3-2 Road Win

July 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - Adrian Sugastey homered and threw out a base stealing attempt in the ninth to help the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Chesapeake Baysox, 3-2, on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.

With the win, the Flying Squirrels (26-52, 5-6 second half) picked up their second series win of the 2025, taking the first two in the three-game set against the Baysox (34-43, 3-8).

The Flying Squirrels opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. Turner Hill was hit by a pitch from Baysox starter Trace Bright (Loss, 1-6) before later scoring on a single by Jairo Pomares.

Later in the second, catcher interference extended the inning before a pair of walks, including one to Diego Velasquez with the bases loaded, extended the lead to 2-0.

The Baysox cut the score to 2-1 in the bottom of the second. After a two-out double by Douglas Hodo III, Jalen Vasquez drove an RBI triple to left.

Adrian Sugastey led off the top of the sixth inning with a solo homer, his career-best eighth of the season, to extend the lead to 3-1.

Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes (Win, 4-9) allowed one run over 5.2 innings and tied his career high with eight strikeouts, which was a new Double-A high.

The Baysox pulled back within a run in the bottom of the eighth. Max Wagner reached on a one-out walk and later came in to score on a flared single to center by Hodo. Cameron Cotter recorded back-to-back strikeouts to strand two runners on base.

In the ninth, Creed Willems led off with a single and was replaced by pinch-runner Luis Valdez. After a flyout, Valdez attempted to steal second but was thrown out by Sugastey for the second out. Evan Gates (Save, 4) followed with a strikeout to end the game.

For Sugastey, it was his 30th base stealing attempt caught this year, which is the most in Double-A and third-most in a season in franchise history.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-5, 4.20) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Nestor German (3-2, 3.79). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-5, 4.20) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Nestor German (3-2, 3.79). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels next homestand begins Friday, July 18 against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.







