Ponies Beat Yard Goats with Run in 9th

July 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, NY- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies came from behind and scored five unanswered runs to beat the Hartford Yard Goats 5-4 on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. D'Andre Smith scored the game winning run in the ninth inning on a wild pitch. The Yard Goats scored four runs off 2023 National League All-Star Kodai Senga who started against Hartford on a Major League rehab assignment. The Yard Goats scored three runs on five hits, including a home run by Zach Kokoska, and knocked Senga from the game in the fourth inning. The rubber game of the series is tomorrow afternoon (1:05 PM) as the Yard Goats try for their third series win in four tries.

The Yard Goats scored a run in the first inning against New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga who was in Binghamton on a rehab assignment. Senga walked two of the first three batters and Juan Guerrero's sacrifice fly scored Kyle Karros giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

After stranding baserunners in the second and third innings, the Yard Goats scored three runs on five hits to knock Senga from the game in the fourth inning. Zach Kokoska started the rally with a line drive homer to right field, his 9th of the season, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead. Nic Kent and Kyle Karros each contributed with RBI singles to make it a 4-0 game. Senga went 3.2 innings and allowed four runs (3 earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Hartford starter Blake Adams retired nine of the first 12 batters faced, giving up just two hits and a walk over the three scoreless innings. He surrendered back-to-back homers to Ryan Clifford and Jacob Reimer in the fourth inning to make it a 4-2 game. Adams retired the final six batters and hurled a season-high six innings.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game with a pair of runs in the seventh inning against reliever Evan Shawver. D'Andre Smith hit a leadoff homer, and after Kevin Parado doubled, he scored on a sacrifice fly by Jett Williams to tie the game at 4-4. Smith led off the ninth inning with a single, stole second base move to third on a bunt and scored on a wild pitch by Alec Barger, giving the Ponies a 5-4 win.

The Yard Goats conclude the three-game series in Binghamton, New York on Sunday afternoon (1:05 PM). LHP Mason Green will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Jack Wenninger will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Friday, July 18th (7:10 PM) to host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.







