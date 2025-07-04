Red Sox' Yoshida Set to Rehab with Portland this Weekend Versus New Hampshire

July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Portland Sea Dogs this weekend, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats from Delta Dental Park. He is slated to play in all three upcoming home games this weekend.

Yoshida has been on the 10-day injured list since March 27, with a right shoulder labral repair, retroactive to March 24, was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 22. He has yet to make an appearance for Boston this season. The utility outfielder has made two rehab starts in Triple-A Worcester over the last week. Yoshida went 1-5 with a run scored and a walk in those two games with Worcester.

The 31-year-old put together a solid 2024 campaign slashing .280/.349/.415 while launching 10 home runs and tallying 21 doubles and 56 RBI in 421 plate appearances.

Yoshida put together a breakout rookie season in 2023 finishing sixth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting. He slashed .289/.338/.445 while adding 15 home runs and totaling 72 RBI.

The Fukui, Japan native was acquired as a free agent signing by the Red Sox on December 15, 2022. When he signed his contract, he became the 10th individual born in Japan to play for the Red Sox, joining outfielder Dave Roberts (2004) and pitchers Tomo Ohka (1999-2001), Hideo Nomo (2001), Daisuke Matsuzaka (2007-12), Hideki Okajima (2007-11), Takashi Saito (2009), Junichi Tazawa (2009, '11-16), Koji Uehara (2013-16), and Hirokazu Sawamura (2021-22).

Before signing with the Red Sox, he had played in 762 games over seven seasons (2016-22) with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, hitting .327 with 133 home runs and 467 RBI. In addition, he earned a gold medal with Japan at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and led Orix to the 2022 Japan Series title, it's first championship in over 26 years.

Yoshida is the sixth Red Sox to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with Portland. Right-hander Hunter Dobbins (July 3-present), right-hander Tanner Houck (July 3-present) right-hander Brayan Bello (April 16-22), right-hander Liam Hendricks (April 16-19), right-hander Lucas Giolito (April 15-25), also rehabbed with Portland in 2025. In 2024, the Sea Dogs had seven overall injury rehab assignments.

