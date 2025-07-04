Williams Homers in Ninth as Cats Fall in Portland, 7-1

July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, ME - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-7, 32-47) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (4-6, 38-39) at Hadlock Field on Friday night, 7-1. Fisher Cats first baseman Peyton Williams cracked a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning for his eighth blast of the season to avoid the shutout.

Portland starter and Red Sox rehabber Tanner Houck (W, 1-0) went five scoreless innings with no walks and five strikeouts. It was Houck's first scoreless start since he began his rehab assignment with Worcester on June 18. Left-hander Payton Tolle (S, 1) followed Houck with eight strikeouts in the final four innings and allowed one earned run on Williams' homer in the top of the ninth.

In his Double-A debut, New Hampshire's Kendry Rojas (L, 0-1) started strong and retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced, thanks to five strikeouts, before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth inning. Rojas was chased in the bottom of the fifth after a two-run single by Sea Dogs shortstop Mikey Romero gave Portland a 2-0 lead.

Today's top takeaways:

RHP Kendry Rojas retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced in his Double-A debut

INF Peyton Williams blasts eighth homer of the season to break up potential shutout

Red Sox rehabber Tanner Houck returned to Hadlock for first time since 2019 with five scoreless innings

LF Jace Bohrofen records team-best 15th double

3B Charles McAdoo reaches base in 25th straight game with a single in the fourth

After entering the game in place of Eddinson Paulino, Fisher Cats third baseman Charles McAdoo belted a single in the top of the fourth inning to extend his on-base streak to 25 games, a span that reaches back to June 1.

After Romero's single forced Rojas from the game, MLB rehabber and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida ripped a single before center fielder Allan Castro singled to score two off New Hampshire's Alex Amalfi, as Portland's lead grew to 4-0.

Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario singled to plate the fifth run of the game in the bottom of the sixth, and Romero knocked a two-run homer off reliever Justin Kelly to pace Portland's 7-0 lead.

New Hampshire and Portland continue their three-game series at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field with a 6:00 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday, July 5. The Fisher Cats send right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (1-2, 3.06 ERA) to the hill for his first career start against Portland. Boston rehabber Hunter Dobbins will toe the rubber for the Sea Dogs on Saturday night.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Friday, July 18 and welcome the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for three games after the break for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. The New Hampshire Space Potatoes touch down for the second time of their three scheduled appearances on Friday, July 18 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. Christmas in July is Saturday, July 19, a ballpark experience that includes postgame fireworks.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







