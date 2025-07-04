Alfonzo's Two Hits Lead Curve to Sixth Straight Win

July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - The Curve picked up another close win, their sixth in a row, on Friday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Altoona defeated Harrisburg 5-1 and improved to 9-1 to begin the second half.

Altoona earned their 1,800th regular season win in franchise history thanks to a pair of homers from Omar Alfonzo and Kervin Pichardo and strong pitching from starter Antwone Kelly.

Alfonzo went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double and a walk in the win; igniting the Curve offense with a mammoth homer in the second inning. Pichardo added a two-run shot in the fourth inning to build the lead to 3-0 in support of Kelly.

Making his second Double-A start, Antwone Kelly allowed just two baserunners in his first four innings and struck out four batters. Harrisburg took advantage of two errors and a walk to load the bases with one out in the fifth, but Kelly got leadoff man Johnathon Thomas to bounce into an inning-ending double play to preserve the lead. Kelly went 5.2 innings, allowing just four baserunners and earning six strikeouts, before handing the ball off to Ryan Harbin. Harbin, who remains unscored upon since May 13, struck out three in 1.1 innings of relief. Justin Meis wrapped up the win with two innings on the mound, permitting his first run since May 29, and added a strikeout: one of ten from Curve pitchers.

Duce Gourson added an RBI single in the sixth inning to help the Curve take a 5-0 lead. Termarr Johnson recorded his ninth multi-hit game in his last 22 games played with a pair of singles. Brenden Dixon drew two walks in the victory.

The Curve continue their series with Harrisburg on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field in Harrisburg. RHP Wilber Dotel takes the ball for the Curve with RHP Travis Sykora slated to start for the Senators.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.