Miller and Campbell Homer as Fightins Are Walked off by Somerset

July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - A one-out walk-off single from Cole Gabrielson lifted the Somerset Patriots (5-5; 40-39) to a 4-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (5-5; 30-47) on Friday night from TD Bank Ballpark. With the win, the Patriots grab the 3-1 edge in this week's six-game series.

The Fightin Phils entered the bottom of the ninth inning with a 3-2 lead and Nelson Alvarez (L, 2-4) on the mound. He issued back-to-back walks to Tyler Hardman and Jared Wegner to start the inning. Following a Roc Riggio pop out, George Lombard Jr. singled to load the bases. Rafael Flores followed with a sac fly to tie the game at three.

Somerset struck first in the home half of the first inning. Estibenzon Jimenez walked both Lombard Jr. and Rafael Flores. Garrett Martin singled to load the bases, then Dylan Jasso hit a sac fly to make it 1-0.

Jimenez settled in following the first inning and turned in another excellent start. He went a Double-A high six innings, allowing one run on three hits, with seven strikeouts, in what ultimately was a no-decision for Jimenez, making his third Double-A start.

The Fightin Phils responded with a run in the fourth to tie the game. Caleb Ricketts doubled and two batters later Alex Binelas picked up another RBI with a single to right field, scoring Ricketts, and evening the game at one. Reading then took the lead when Aidan Miller hit his seventh home run of the season in the top of the seventh.

Somerset quickly tied the game back up at two in the bottom of the seventh. John McMIllon entered for Jimenez and allowed a solo home run to Wegner to make it 2-2. Reading responded quickly when Dylan Campbell launched his first Double-A home run in the top of the eighth to give the R-Phils a 3-2 advantage.

Andrew Bechtold entered for the eighth and kept the Patriots off the board. Kelly Austin kept Reading's bats quiet in the ninth and 10th frames, paving the way for Somerset to tie and eventually win the game on a walk-off in the bottom of the 10th inning. Miller and Campbell each had two hits for the Fightin Phils in the loss.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. RHP Jean Cabrera will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Ben Shields for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:50 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.







