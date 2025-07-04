Mets RHP Kodai Senga to Make Rehab Start Saturday for Double-A Binghamton

July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced that Mets RHP Kodai Senga will make a rehab start Saturday at 6:07 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium.

Senga, 32, is in his third season with the Mets and is 7-3 with a 1.47 ERA in 13 starts this season. In his major league career, he is 20-10 with a 2.53 ERA in 43 starts.

In his rookie season in 2023, Senga was named to the National League All-Star team, joining Pete Alonso (2019), Dwight Gooden (1984), Jerry Koosman (1968), and Tom Seaver (1967) as the only Mets rookies selected to an All-Star Game. Senga also recorded 202 strikeouts through his first 29 career major league games, the fourth-most by a Mets pitcher in franchise history. His 12 wins and 202 strikeouts also led all major league rookies that season.

Senga signed a five-year contract with the Mets on December 17, 2022, after spending the previous 11 seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. He is from Gamagori, Japan.

