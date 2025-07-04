Akron Falls to Erie 2-0
July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Erie SeaWolves shutout the Akron RubberDucks 2-0 on Friday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
The SeaWolves jumped ahead quickly in the first. Carlos Mendoza opened the game with a walk before advancing to third on a Jake Holton single. Chris Meyers followed with a sac-fly to center to make it 1-0 Erie.
Mound Presence
Dylan DeLucia settled in quickly after allowing the run in the first. The right-hander did not allow another hit until the fourth and finished his night with five innings of one run baseball with one strikeout. Magnus Ellerts struck out three and allowed one run over two innings. Zach Jacobs tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks offense was active early getting a baserunner in each of the first three innings. Guy Lipscomb doubled with one out but was stranded there. Cooper Ingle singled in the third but did not advance past first. SeaWolves pitching held Akron without a hit the rest of the way after Ingle's single.
Notebook
Jorge Burgos walked in the first to extend his on-base streak to 13 games...Jacobs has gone at least two innings in four of his last six outings...Game Time: 2:15...Attendance: 8,039.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday, July 5 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (8-3, 2.24 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Troy Watson (2-1, 1.88 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
