July 4, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

PORTLAND FALLS ON JULY FOURTH EVE The Sea Dogs fell last night, 7-5 to the Fisher Cats. Portland started the scoring in the top of the second inning on a solo home run by Brooks Brannon. Allan Castro grounded out which scored Romero from second and gave Portland a 2-0 lead in the third. New Hampshire tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third on a two-run home run from Charles McAdoo. Portland struck again in the top of the fourth. Max Ferguson worked a leadoff walk and then advanced to third on a double by Drew Ehrhard. A batter later, Ahbram Liendo hit a sacrifice fly that brought Ferguson home to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. The Sea Dogs tied it up in the top of the fifth, Zach Ehrhard hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Tibbs III to knot the game up at 4-4. New Hampshire took the lead again in the bottom of the sixth. Da. Brown reached first base on a dropped third strike and then stole second to start the frame. One batter later, Jacob Sharp reached base on an error that allowed Da. Brown to score which gave the Fisher Cats a 5-4 lead.

SEA DOGS LOVE AN EARLY JUMP Portland is scoring the majority of their runs in the first inning this season. They have scored 44 first-inning runs while they have scored the least in the ninth inning (20). The Sea Dogs are holding opponents to just 26 runs in the first inning.

YOSHIDA COMES TO PORTLAND Masataka Yoshida has been on the 10-day injured list since March 27, with a right shoulder labral repair, retroactive to March 24, was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 22. He has yet to make an appearance for Boston this season. The utility outfielder has made two rehab starts in Triple-A Worcester over the last week. Yoshida went 1-5 with a run scored and a walk in those two games with Worcester. The 31-year-old put together a solid 2024 campaign slashing .280/.349/.415 while launching 10 home runs and tallying 21 doubles and 56 RBI in 421 plate appearances.

FORMER SEA DOG SET TO MAKE HIS RETURN RHP Hunter Dobbins is scheduled to start tomorrow for the Sea Dogs. Dobbins has been on the 15-day injured list since June 22, with a right elbow strain, retroactive to June 21. In 12 appearances, 10 starts with the Red Sox this season, Dobbins is 4-1 and boasts a 4.10 ERA while racking up 43 strikeouts in 59.1 innings of work. His last MLB appearance came back on June 20 at Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander posted 4.0 innings.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 4, 2021 - Hudson Potts, Ronaldo Hernandez and Ryan Fitzgerald all hit home runs in the first game of a double header as Portland beat New Hampshire 9-4. Kutter Crawford fanned seven in his 4.0 shutout innings allowing one hit.

ON THE MOUND RHP Tanner Houck will make a Major League rehab appearance for the Sea Dogs tonight. Houck has been on the 15-day injured list since May 14, with a right flexor pronator strain, retroactive to May 13. In nine starts with the Red Sox this season, he is 0-3 while posting 32 strikeouts in 43.2 innings of work.







