Houck Fires Five Scoreless Innings in 7-1 Win

July 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-6, 38-39) bested the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-7, 32-47) 7-1 on Friday night at Delta Dental Park in front of 6,868 fans, the tenth sellout crowd of the season. The Sea Dogs moved to 4-6 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

RHP Tanner Houck (1-0, 0.00 ERA) tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. Outfielder Masataka Yoshida went one-for-four with a run in his rehab assignment. Sea Dogs RHP Payton Tolle was stellar in relief, tossing 4.0 innings of one-run ball while tallying eight strikeouts. Infielder Mikey Romero went two-for-five with four RBI and a home run, his eighth of the year.

Portland opened the scoring in the bottom of the fifth. Ronald Rosario singled and then advanced to second on a balk to start the inning. After Marvin Alcantara drew a walk, a groundout from Ahbram Liendo moved both runners into scoring position. In the next at-bat, Mikey Romero ripped a two-run single to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. The next batter MLB rehabber Masataka Yoshida peppered a single and then moved to second on a walk drawn by James Tibbs III which loaded the bases. Allan Castro followed with a two-run single which increased the Sea Dogs lead to 4-0.

The Sea Dogs tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Castro reached on a walk and then advanced to second after Zach Ehrhard worked a walk. The next batter Ronald Rosario singled home Castro which moved Portland's lead to 5-0.

Portland broke the game open in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run home run from Romero (8) to give the Sea Dogs a 7-0 lead.

Peyton Williams (8) blasted a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning with two outs to put the Fisher Cats on the board, 7-1.

MLB rehabber Tanner Houck (1-0, 0.00 ERA) spun 5.0 shutout innings while giving up three hits and tallying four strikeouts, he received the win. LHP Kendry Rojas (0-1, 5.79 ERA) was given the loss tossing 4.2 innings allowing three earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs will continue their homestand against the Fisher Cats tomorrow July 5 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. Boston Red Sox RHP Hunter Dobbins (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to make an MLB rehab assignment start for Portland. RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (1-2, 3.06 ERA) gets the ball for New Hampshire.







