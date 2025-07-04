Charlie Condon Puts on Fireworks Show with 4 RBI in Goats Win

Binghamton, NY - Infielder Charlie Condon drove in all four runs for Hartford, and Jack Mahoney, Sam Weatherly, Collin Baumgartner and Welinton Herrera held Binghamton to just one run as the Yard Goats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-1 on Friday night. The Rockies #1 prospect provided some early fireworks on the 4th of July with a two-run double in the first inning, and then another two-run double in the eighth inning helping the Yard Goats to their 10th win in the last 12 road games. The Yard Goats are 7-3 in the second half and first place in the Northeast Division.

The Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a pair of runs against Binghamton starter and New York Mets pitching prospect Jonah Tong, who was recently named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month in May and June. Tong walked two of the first three batters and Colorado Rockies top prospect cracked a double down the left field line, scoring Cole Carrigg and Jared Thomas giving Hartford a 2-0 lead. Tong pitched 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and ten strikeouts.

Hartford starter Jack Mahoney was impressive in his second straight start and allowed just one hit and two baserunners over the first three innings. The right-hander yielded a run on an infield single by D'Andre Smith in the fourth inning, but stranded two baserunners in the fifth inning while earning his second straight victory. Mahoney finished with five strikeouts.

It was a 2-1 game going to the eighth inning when the Yard Goats added two more runs off the Rumble Ponies bullpen. Nic Kent started the rally with a single and Kyle Karros walked. Later in the inning with two outs, Charlie Condon belted a double down the left field line and into the corner, scoring Kent and Karros and giving the Yard Goats a 4-1 lead.

The Yard Goats bullpen was terrific once again as Sam Weatherly fired a perfect sixth inning with two strikeouts and Collin Baumgartner retired six of seven batters faced over the seventh and eighth innings with three strikeouts. Welinton Herrera hurled a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save.

The Yard Goats continue the three-game series in Binghamton, New York on Saturday night (6:07 PM). RHP Blake Adams will start for the Yard Goats and NY Mets RHP Kodai Senga will start for the Rumble Ponies on a MLB rehab assignment. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Friday, July 18th (7:10 PM) to host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.







