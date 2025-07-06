Senators Ride Pitching and Small Ball to Shutout Win over Altoona

On a sunny Sunday afternoon at FNB Field, the Harrisburg Senators leaned on clutch pitching and timely execution to blank the Altoona Curve, 2-0.

The Senators wasted no time seizing momentum. In the third, Johnathon Thomas' hustle sparked the offense as he legged out an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Thomas then swiped third for his 11th stolen base of the year. Moments later, Matt Suggs lifted a sacrifice fly to left, bringing Thomas home to give Harrisburg a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, the Senators doubled their advantage. Cayden Wallace led off with a single, and Joe Naranjo drove him in with a sharp grounder up the middle. That was all Harrisburg's pitching staff needed.

Chance Huff set the tone early with three scoreless frames, scattering just two hits. Miguel Gomez, Garrett Davila, Erick Mejia, and Junior Santos followed with six shutdown innings out of the bullpen, combining for six strikeouts and allowing only one Curve baserunner past second base the rest of the way.

Defensively, the Senators were rock-solid, with Seaver King and Kevin Made turning a slick double play to erase Altoona's last real threat in the seventh inning.

Junior Santos came on in the ninth and slammed the door, retiring the Curve in order to pick up the save and preserve Harrisburg's third shutout win of the season.







