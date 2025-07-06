Baysox Defeated by Richmond in Sunday Series Finale

July 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final score of 12-2 on Sunday afternoon from Prince George's Stadium.

Richmond (6-6, 27-52) struck first with three third inning runs. Diego Velasquez, Carter Howell, and Victor Bericoto all drove in runs to give the Flying Squirrels the early lead.

The Flying Squirrels added four runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to take an 11-0 lead.

Nestor German (L, 3-3) got the start for Chesapeake (3-9, 34-45) and went five innings, allowed six earned runs and struck out five.

Richmond starter Jack Choate (W, 2-5) threw five innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts to earn the win.

The Baysox got on the board in the sixth. Carter Young grounded into a force out that plated Reed Trimble. Two hitters later, Jalen Vasquez drove in another run by beating out a double play.

Creed Willems went 2-for-3 with a double. This was his fourth multi-hit game in his last five starts.

Chesapeake will be back in action on Tuesday as they take on the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at Prince George's Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.