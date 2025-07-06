Yard Goats Drop Rubber Game in New York
July 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Binghamton, NY - The Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by the score of 5-1 in the rubber game on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Rumble Ponies starter Jack Wenniger struck out a season-high 11 batters over six innings to earn his eighth win as Binghamton defeated Hartford in their second straight series. The Yard Goats open up a six-game series in Portland, Maine against the Red Sox affiliate on Tuesday.
Binghamton took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on D'Andre Smith's two-run homer off Hartford starter Mason Green. The Yard Goats lefty retired eight of the first ten batters faced, including the side in order in the first inning, before the home run.
The Yard Goats made it a 2-1 game with a run in the fourth inning against Binghamton starter Jack Wenniger. Jose Cordova walked and went to second base on Ronaiker Palma's walk. Cordova scored from second base on a throwing error by catcher Matt O'Neill, who attempted to pick off Palma at first base but threw the ball into right field.
The Rumble Ponies made it 3-1 as Jacob Reimer hit a solo home run off reliever Victor Juarez in the fourth inning. Binghamton added two more runs in the fifth inning against Bryce McGowan as Ryan Clifford had an RBI double and Reimer contributed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-1.
The Yard Goats open a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs in Maine on Tuesday evening at 6:00. LHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Friday, July 18th (7:10 PM) to host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.
